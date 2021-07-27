Virat Kohli Reacts To Shreyas Iyer's Instagram Post Featuring MS Dhoni & Ranveer Singh

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday, July 26, reacted to his teammate Shreyas Iyer's Instagram post, where the latter had shared a few pictures of himself playing football at a charity event. Kohli, who is a known fanatic of the game, commented on Iyer's post saying, "Count me in next time we’re in town." Iyer had shared the photos with a caption that read, "Ballin’ with these ballers". The match also featured former India cricketer MS Dhoni and actor Ranveer Singh.

Kohli's comment on Iyer's post has garnered more than 13,000 likes in the past 24 hours. The post also received a comment from Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who commented saying, "Nice Gary". In one of the pictures that Iyer shared on Instagram, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni could be seen smiling while looking at the Delhi Capitals batsman kick the ball. In another picture, Ranveer Singh could be seen holding Iyer's shirt while trying to stop the cricketer from going away from him, a style that football players use to mark their men.

Iyer's injury update

Iyer is currently recovering from a shoulder injury suffered while playing in the ODI series against England in March. Iyer's injury has healed, but he is yet to regain full strength, for which he has been rigorously training at the National Cricket Academy for the past few weeks. Due to his injury, Iyer has missed several high-profile competitions, including the first half of the Indian Premier League and a chance of playing for Lancashire at the 2021 Royal London Cup.

As far as Kohli is concerned, the Indian skipper is currently in England preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against the hosts. Kohli recently missed the three-day practice game against County Select XI due to a stiff back issue. Kohli last played for India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, where he failed to convert his good starts into big innings and missed an opportunity to help his team cross the finish line yet again.

Image: ShreyasIyer/Insta/PTI

