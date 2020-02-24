Virat Kohli Reasons Out Defeat Against Kiwis, Highlights 'lack Of Competitiveness'

After suffering a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that the side did not show enough competitiveness. India were all out for 191 in their second innings of the first Test against New Zealand on Monday, leaving the hosts with only nine runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Addressing the post-match press conference, the skipper reasoned out the loss and highlighted the poor show with the bat in the first innings.

"This is a game where we did not show enough competitiveness. In the past, we have known that we have played good cricket even when we have lost and we have been in the game. I think we let ourselves down massively in the first innings with the bat," Kohli said.

Virat Kohli: It's a game where we didn't show enough competitiveness. We let ourselves down massively in first innings with the bat. You could say that toss played a good role in this test match but it's uncontrollable so you can't really focus on that as massive factor #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/JWNh9S8sLt — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

India displayed a poor performance with the bat throughout the match at Basin Reserve as they managed to score just 165 runs in the first innings and 191 in the second innings. New Zealand, who had scored 348 runs in the first innings, only needed nine runs in their second innings to win the match. The hosts chased down the total in just 1.4 overs and handed the visitors their first defeat in the World Test Championship.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah reveals MS Dhoni's 'short & simple' advice ahead of his Test debut in 2016

READ: Trent Boult reveals New Zealand's ploy to halt Virat Kohli in his tracks

'No shame and harm in accepting the defeat'

Kohli further admitted that there is no shame and harm in accepting the defeat and added that the team will come out much better in the next game after accepting this loss.

"We have to understand that we were not at our best in the game and there is no shame and harm in accepting that. Only when we accept this, we will come out in the next game with a much better mindset and much better competitiveness that we have shown as a team. That is the representation of the Test team," he said.

The Kiwis and India will now lock horns in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29.

READ: New Zealand identify the 'Poonam Yadav' threat ahead of their clash in the group stage

READ: Ashwin: If it was up to me, would have straightaway kept deep extra cover for Kane