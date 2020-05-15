Virat Kohli Resumes Practice As He Sweats It Out In This Inspirational Video

Virat Kohli is currently keeping himself quarantined due to the global pandemic. He was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 as they aim to win their first title after faltering at the final hurdle twice. Meanwhile, the bilateral ODI series between India-South Africa has also been rescheduled at a later date due to coronavirus fear.

However, Kohli is not compromising when it comes to fitness and is trying his level best to keep himself fit so that he can give his 100% when the cricketing action resumes.

'The choice is yours': Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper has lately posted a video where he can be seen running around in the lane in his sportswear. By the look of it, it appears that the batting megastar is sweating it out in the Mumbai apartment where he is currently residing. After the video of the Delhi cricketer's practice session was shared by him on his official Instagram account, he captioned it as 'Putting in the work is a way of life and not a requirement of profession. Choice is yours'.

Madan Lal lauds Virat Kohli for encouraging fast bowlers like no other Indian captain

While speaking on Sony Ten Pit Stop, former India cricketer Madan Lal credited captain Virat Kohli for doing an ‘unbelievable’ job with the fast bowlers. The former India all-rounder believes Sunil Gavaskar began the culture of encouraging pacers but the way Virat Kohli is taking it forward, no other captain has done it. Madan Lal lauded the current pace attack and said that Virat Kohli's encouragement has resulted in the pacers helping the team win several matches in overseas conditions.

Madan Lal said that 15-20 years ago, India never won these many matches. Madan Lal also believes these set of fast bowlers will continue to help the team win plenty of matches in the future.The contribution of the pacers has not only helped India become a dominant side across formats but also made Virat Kohli the most successful Indian captain in the longest format. After India won the Test series against West Indies last year, Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become the most successful captain in the longest format for his side.