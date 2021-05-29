Virat Kohli Reveals Daughter Vamika's Name's Meaning, Why Her Picture Isn't Made Public

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli who is currently serving his quarantine period before he flies to the United Kingdom interacted with his fans during the 'Ask Me Anything' session on his Instagram. Following this, Virat Kohli was asked numerous questions related to his profession as well as his personal life. Among many questions, a fan asked Virat Kohli the meaning of his daughter Vamika's name and if he could share her photo on social media.

Virat Kohli and his better-half Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11 this year. Following that, Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had requested the paparazzi and the couple's die-hard fans to give their family some privacy by avoiding taking photos of their daughter Vamika. Notably, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Vamika are currently in quarantine in Mumbai before they head to the United Kingdom for WTC Final and Test series against England.

Virat Kohli reveals his daughter Vamika's name meaning

Among the various questions which were asked to Virat Kohli, one was the meaning of his daughter's name and also he was requested that if he could share her photo with fans. Virat Kohli replied, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice."

Virat Kohli also responded to a fan who asked him how he deals with trolls on social media with a photo, hinting he lets his bat speak.

Virat Kohli Gets Serious Piece Of Advice From Kapil Dev

Earlier on Friday, Kapil Dev advised Virat Kohli not to be over-aggressive and also went on to say that England is one step ahead of India when it comes to playing in swinging conditions.

Speaking on Virat Kohli's upcoming challenge in England, Kapil Dev said that he expects Team India's skipper to excel and doesn't think anyone can shackle him as he is a natural when it comes to adapting 'but I would caution him to not be over-aggressive'.

Kapil Dev also suggested to Virat Kohli how to approach his game in the English condition and said that the Delhi cricketer has to measure it session by session and he will be better if he waits 'for his moments of dominance'. Outlining the importance of patience while playing in England, the 62-year-old said that Virat Kohli will get his runs if remains patient as trying too hard and too early does not work in England where you need to watch the movement of the ball. 'If you play seam and swing well, show patience, you will succeed in England,' said Kapil Dev.

