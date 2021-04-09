Virat Kohli Reveals RCB 'funny Guy'; Explains Team Purchasing Glenn Maxwell For IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has revealed what made the franchise bid aggressively for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell during the IPL 2021 Auctions earlier this year.

Maxwell, who was released by the 2014 finalists Punjab Kings after a lackluster 2020 season was roped in by the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore for a staggering INR 14.25 crores.

'We wanted Maxi': Virat Kohli

“We wanted Maxi. Specifically, we targetted to go for him in the auctions and when things end up happening the way you thought they would, you obviously feel great. Zamps sent me that picture of them (referring to Adam Zampa & Glenn Maxwell)at a practice session handing over the RCB cap even before the auction happened. Zamps is a very funny guy, thought it was hilarious and I sent it to Maxi as well,” said Kohli n a video uploaded by the Bengaluru-based franchise on their official Twitter handle.

"He is a good guy. We have caught up in the past as well when I was in Australia on a tour. He’s just very happy to be in RCB and I see different energy about him this time around", he added.

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli Interview Part 1



Captain Kohli talks about the beautiful feeling of becoming a dad, the hardships of bio bubble life, stellar growth of some of the RCB youngsters, and much more on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zWCcZAqG9A — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 8, 2021

RCB in IPL 2021

The dark horses will be hoping to make IPL 2021 a memorable one by finally laying their hands on the elusive silverware that has eluded them since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. RCB had made it to the finals thrice (2009,2011, & 2016) editions respectively only to finish as the second-best side on all three occasions.

The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show in 2020 as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

AB de Villiers scored a valiant half-century (56) in the Eliminator against southern rivals as well as former champions Hyderabad. He hardly received any support from the other end as Bangalore were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was just not enough as the Orange Army got past the finish line in the final over by six wickets as the three-time finalists were knocked out of the competition.

(Image Courtesy: AP)