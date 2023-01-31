Virat Kohli Reveals The 'weirdest Diet' He Has Ever Followed; 'Up Till The Age Of 25...'

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed the weirdest diet he has ever followed in his long and illustrious playing career. Kohli is a known health freak and is often credited with starting a fitness culture in the current Indian setup. However, not much is known about Kohli's diet plans besides the constant rumours that keep appearing every now and then.

In a video shared on his official Twitter handle, Kohli opened up about the weirdest diet he has ever tried. In the video, Kohli revealed that until the age of 25, he followed the weirdest diet ever. The 34-year-old stated that he was eating all the junk food out there so, it was the weirdest diet for him, adding that what he eats now is normal.

'Happiest place is home'

Kohli also touched upon other questions including one where he was asked to name a historical female figure he would like to have dinner with. Kohli picked legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as his answer. While speaking with the apparel company Wrogn, Kohli was also asked what would be his advice to his 16-year-old self, to which the right-handed batsman said, he would tell his younger self to learn about the world a little more and not be restricted to just Delhi.

Q1: What would be your advice to your 16-year-old self?

Kohli's answer: Learn about the world a little more, open your mind up a little more, there is life beyond Delhi as well.

Q2: What or where is your happiest place?

Kohli's answer: Happiest place is home.

Q3: What's the weirdest diet you've ever tried?

Kohli's answer: Up till the age of 24-25, it was the weirdest diet ever. I literally ate all the junk food in the world. So, that for me was weird, this is normal.

Q4: What's your planking record?

Kohli's answer: I don't know, about... Three, three and a half minutes?

Q5: Who is a historical female figure you'd like to take out for dinner?

Kohli's answer: I never got the chance to meet Lataji. So, it would have been amazing to have a conversation and get to know about her life and about her journey a little bit more.

Q6: Who would you want to be stranded with on an island besides your family?

Kohli's answer: Muhammad Ali.

Image: Instagram/ViratKohli

