Virat Kohli Shares Emotional, "Life Changing" Experience Of Fatherhood Ahead Of MI Vs RCB

Indian national team captain Virat Kohli has been toiling hard on the training ground with his RCB teammates as he prepares to feature in one of the biggest T-20 tournaments. Virat Kohli daughter Vamika will be expected to accompany Anushka Sharma in cheering for Virat Kohli as he looks to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their upcoming IPL 2021 campaign.

The MI vs RCB clash is all set to kick start the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Friday as Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns against Mumbai Indians on April 9th. There could not be a better tournament opener for the new edition as national teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With less than a day to go for the MI vs RCB match, team captain Virat Kohli sat down with Danish Sait and spoke up on various topics in a heartwarming interview.

Virat Kohli opens up on being a father ahead of IPL 2021 opener

Starting off the conversation on a lighter note, Danish Sait and Virat Kohli address the cricket ball placed on the table and go on to speak about the Indian team captain's bowling skills. Mentioning how someone might be a fan of his bowling, Virat Kohli takes pride in his unique bowling style and claims to be "his biggest fan" when it comes to bowling.

The 32-year-old batter is then questioned about how his life has changed since he became a father. Speaking on the "drastic" changes in his routine across the last few months after Virat Kohli daughter was born, the Indian team captain elaborates by adding that everything he used to do, his routine, habits, everything has changed.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain shares how he is constantly aligned and aware about everything now that he is taking care of another life. He adds that Vamika is primarily dependent upon her mother and says that taking care of a child is altogether a different environment.

Speaking about the life-changing experience, Virat Kohli reveals that he has enjoyed the journey so far, claiming the experience as a connection that is completely different from anything that he has ever felt earlier. Virat Kohli also speaks on the feeling of seeing one's child calling it 'something that you cannot put in words" and adds that he feels blessed for living the amazing journey of being a father so far.