IND Vs NZ: Virat Kohli Shares Paw-some Moment Ahead Of His Participation In 2nd Test

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli shared a picture where he can be seen petting a fluffy cat. The right-handed batter posted on his Koo account as prepares for his return to the team after being rested for the first India vs New Zealand Test in Kanpur.

Heading into the Test series, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer could be an addition to the team as he could make his Test debut for the national team. India will not be able to rely on Rohit Sharma for the Test series and captain Virat Kohli for the first Test match as they are rested. Kohli is expected to be a part of the second game scheduled to take place in Mumbai against New Zealand. Iyer played for Team India in the recently held T20I series and he scored a total of 30 runs over batting in two innings.

India’s predicted playing XI for 1st Test match against New Zealand

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), KS Bharat/Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

India’s full squad for Test series against New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna