Virat Kohli Suggests A Balanced Format For The Next Edition Of The World Test Championship

Virat Kohli has been arguably the best captain to have led India in Test cricket. Under his captaincy, India have been the top-ranked side in the game's longest format since October 2016 and are yet to concede a series defeat at home. After a successful home season, Team India will now be seen in whites during an away series against New Zealand in early 2020. Meanwhile, Kohli had also spoken about how India can achieve total domination in Test cricket.

Kohli on the team's balanced format in Tests

While interacting with the media after India's historic win over Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli talked about how the top-ranked side can achieve total domination in Test cricket.

''I think a more balanced format would be one series home, one away because as I said we are playing very good cricket but we have played only two Tests away in the Test Championship and you are talking about the Ashes where we saw the level of cricket and the intensity at which those series were played. Pakistan is playing against Australia first time in the Test Championship, so it is very difficult to judge a team. You can judge our team on our performance, but to say that we are dominating like no other team is a very subjective thing to think of'', said Kohli.

On when they can be called a dominant Test side, Kohli said, ''Yes, if we have played three series so far, maybe if four series were two home, two away and we had 300 points, then you can say that we are playing really well. We are definitely playing good cricket but I don't think that there should be any kind of tags attached to any team. In the Test Championship even if we make the finals, there is only one game so whoever plays well wins the championship so it does not matter how many points you have at the end of the day, you have to play good cricket to win, but yeah good format would be one home, one away and then keep that balance and keep moving forward.

Virat Kohli uncompromising on the idea of Test Centres

"Amazing! I think the numbers have only gotten better, we did not think so many people would turn up today. It is special and sets the right kind of example. It also reiterates my point about the need for having dedicated Test centres", said Virat Kohli in the post-match presentation.

