Virat Kohli Takes Time Off Daddy Duties By Mesmerizing Fans With New Update; See Picture

After winning the ODI series against England in Pune, Team India skipper Virat Kohli is back home along with his family before heading back to Chennai to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2021 against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Recently, the Team India skipper's wife and the baby Kohli daughter, Vamika were clicked at the Pune airport before the commencement of India vs England three-match ODI series in Pune. In the picture, Kohli was carrying the luggage and daughter's pram while Anushka held baby Vamika in her arms.

Virat Kohli shares an image from his home

After a gruelling series versus England, Team India skipper took to Instagram and shared a picture of him sitting on the balcony of his posh Mumbai apartment which he captioned as 'Nothing Like Home'. The Virat Kohli house is said to be on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers near the Worli Seaface with a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

Kohli baby name

Back in January, the Kohli baby name was revealed on the cricketer's Instagram handle itself. Sharing a lovely picture of the newborn without her face being visible, the couple also revealed that they had named their baby as ‘Vamika.’ Kohli's wife shared a photo where she is holding the baby, and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, as some beautiful balloons completed the setting. The Virat Kohli daughter news grabbed headlines across the country, as the Indian captain had set a rare example by taking a paternity leave in between the Test series between India and Australia Down Under, which the Indians went on to win 2-1 even in his absence.

New players in RCB team 2021

Speaking about the RCB team for the IPL 2021, the franchise retained 14 of their cricketers from the previous edition of the league apart from adding some new players during the auction. RCB purchased Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of all RCB players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

RCB team 2021

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dan Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel.

Image: Virat Kohli / Instagram

