Virat Kohli Teams Up With Delhi Police To Promote Important Public Health Message: WATCH

Team India captain Virat Kohli has urged the citizens of India to follow Covid-19 protocols as the country is facing a massive second wave of the deadly pandemic. The 32-year-old is currently confined to his biobubble as he participates in the ongoing IPL 2021. With the cases rising and a lockdown in Delhi being announced, Kohli, who hails from the national capital, made a public service announcement for Delhi Police. Although the Virat Kohli house is in Mumbai currently, his mother and brother amongst some of his family members continue to reside in Gurgaon.

Virat Kohli appeals to Indian citizens to follow social distancing amid Covid-19 fight

In a video shared by Delhi Police on social media a day after the lockdown in Delhi was announced, Team India and Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli has urged people to follow Covid-19 protocols and "wear masks, keep social distance & hand hygiene". Covid-19 cases have been increasing at an alarming rate in India with several states and cities under curfew and lockdown as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus while the availability of vaccine in India remains scarce. Speaking in Hindi to appeal to the general masses, Kohli requested that all citizens wear a mask while venturing out for essential services and maintain social distancing. The Team India skipper further said that one can only defeat the virus by being responsible and help the police force to maintain the strict protocols laid down in the region, even though the recent vaccine in India availability news for all above 18 is a good sign.

RCB IPL schedule: Virat Kohli and co. shift base to Mumbai after hat-trick of wins

Virat Kohli is currently in Mumbai with Royal Challengers Banglore having finished their Chennai leg of their schedule. The franchise have come unscathed winning all their three games so far, beating the likes of defending champions Mumbai Indians, 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. While Virat Kohli is yet to fire in all cylinders, the likes of AB de Villiers and expensive recruits Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson have performed well to help the side clinch a hat-trick of wins.

Add to that the performance of domestic players such as Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed, RCB are in the groove and mean business this year and are the only unbeaten team remaining in the competition. Bangalore are yet to win a title since the IPL began in 2008, and this could very well be their year. As per the RCB IPL schedule, RCB will play two games at the Wankhede facing off against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals and the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings before shifting base to Ahmedabad, where they will play their next four games.

(Image Courtesy: Delhi Police Twitter)