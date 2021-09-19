Last Updated:

Virat Kohli To Step Down As RCB Captain; Flabbergasted Fans Say 'never Thought So'

In a recent tweet from RCB, Virat Kohli confirmed that the ongoing IPL 2021 will be his last as the captain of the Bangalore-based franchise.

Azhar Mohamed
Virat Kohli steps down

Image: PTI


Days after Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as Indian T20 captain after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, fans got yet another shocking news. In a recent tweet from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli confirmed that the ongoing IPL 2021 will be his last as the captain of the Bangalore-based franchise. This decision comes off as a surprise given that a mega auction is due early next year, raising eyebrows if the franchise and the player are looking to continue their partnership beyond the season. 

This news comes as second major announcement for the cricketing world from the batsman who had already announced that he will be stepping down as the Indian T20 captain. Under Virat’s leadership, India has failed to win a single ICC event. The same goes in the Indian Premier League. Virat took over RCB’s captaincy in 2011 but has failed to lift the trophy. Virat has led RCB in 132 games so far, winning 60 and losing 65. He has a win percentage of 48.04 %.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, the Bangalore-based franchise is placed at the third position in the points table. They have won five games of the total seven played and have 10 points under their belt. The RCB fans will be hoping for Kohli to lead his side to the franchise’s first IPL title.

The fans were left shell-shocked and in disbelief, with fans of RCB hoping for the team to clinch the title and give a fitting end to Virat’s leadership. The aggression that Virat brings along with his captaincy will surely be missed from the next season. The lay-off from the leadership duties will help Virat to perform at his true potential without the burden of the captaincy. He is hopeful of performing and contributing to the team’s success in the coming years.

Image: PTI

