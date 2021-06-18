Virat Kohli To Tweak WTC Final Playing XI Post Suspension Of Day 1? Fielding Coach Reveals

With the first day of the World Test Championship final at Southampton being washed out without even the toss taking place, Team India might consider making some changes to their playing XI that they announced late Thursday night. In the combination announced earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had fielded three pacers and two spinners, however, with the weather playing spoilsport India's fielding coach R Sridhar has hinted that the team might consider making changes to the first eleven after the conditions that presided on day one. Since the toss has not taken place, both the teams are allowed to make changes to their eleven until the team sheets are exchanged between captains at the toss.

Addressing a press conference after suspension of play on day one, India's fielding coach said, "Toss has not taken place, if the decision on playing XI has to be taken, we will take that into the consideration."

With overcast weather condition at the Ageas Bowl, skipper Virat Kohli might be tempted at playing an extra pacer instead of a spinner. However, if the pitch dries out, spinners might find some assistance, in which case Kohli would want Ashwin and Jadeja, both in his team. The washout on day one has now made it certain that the reserve day will come into play. Meanwhile, the toss for India vs New Zealand WTC final will now take place at 3 PM tomorrow.

Apart from this, R Sridhar also revealed that the Men in Blue are closely following India vs England Women's historic Test in play at Bristol. The match which has witnessed 17-year-old Shafali Verma set out on a rampage is being closely watched by the Men that await their turn for action. "We haven't missed a beat of the Test match in Bristol," said R Sridhar at the press conference.

According to the UK MET department, rain is expected to ease slightly in Southampton overnight on Friday, and Saturday is expected to be mostly dry and sunny, at least in some areas. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day keeping in mind England's unpredictable weather. The reserve day will only come into play if there is a loss of play on any of the days and overs that cannot be compensated in the first five days. Now, with one full session being ruled out, the match entering reserve day seems to be a deja vu as India and New Zealand had faced a similar fate in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

When rain didn't stop play 😉#TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton 🎯#WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/nirjCfzjMM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

Virat Kohli announces playing XI

A day before stepping onto the Ageas Bowl, Southampton to face New Zealand in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, skipper Virat Kohli announced the playing XI of Team India. Virat Kohli on Thursday in a pre-match press conference said that he is excited to play the WTC Final it is like every other Test match. "We are not here for a one-off Test. We are here for six Tests and the first Test begins tomorrow." Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Wriddhiman Saha are the three absentees from the 15-man squad shortlisted for the WTC final. New Zealand have not announced their playing XI yet.

Playing XI of Team India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami