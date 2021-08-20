Virat Kohli Told Teammates To Do THIS Before Bumrah-Shami Entered Lord's Dressing Room

Ravichandran Ashwin and Team India's bowling coach R Sridhar on Thursday, August 19, revealed how Virat Kohli convinced Indian players to cheer for Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah before they entered the dressing room following a magnificent partnership at Lord's. Bumrah and Shami put up a record 89-run stand for the ninth wicket to help India post a defendable total before the final innings of the match. As they were returning to the dressing room after their outstanding knock, the entire Indian squad was present at the Lord's Long Room to cheer for the two.

Ashwin took to his official YouTube channel to discuss how Virat went to each and every player and told them to go down to cheer the incoming batsmen. Ashwin said Virat was telling every player, "Come down man, come down".

"When we realized, they were going to come in at lunch, Virat came and said, ‘Every one of us is going down to cheer and welcome the boys. The noise has to be so huge that it has to reverberate in Lord’s for years to come," India's fielding coach R Sridhar said. "Seeing the noise, the English team were stunned, and they didn't even come to eat. They stayed there itself!" Ashwin added.

India went from losing the game to registering one of its most iconic victories in recent times. India dominated the game on Day 1 with openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma owning the show followed by a valiant effort from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant. India posted 364 runs on the board, after the end of the first innings. However, all of India's hard work was put to the ground when England's skipper Joe Root helped his side post a massive total of 391 runs with his amazing 180-run knock. Root's unbeaten 180-run knock helped England bounce back stronger in the game.

England pacers continued the momentum on Day 4 as they dismissed in-form Indian openers Rahul and Rohit early in their second innings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion not so long after. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who had been out of touch for the past couple of months, forged a great partnership in middle-overs to take India to a respectable total. The duo was dismissed right before the end of the play on Day 4. Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma resumed batting for India on Day 5 but couldn't continue for long. Bumrah and Shami came in and scored some crucial runs at the bottom. India then bowled England out in less than two sessions to win the Test match.

