Virat Kohli's '83' Review: 'Ranveer Singh Was A Different Level Altogether'

India Test skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his views on the Ranveer Singh starrer newly released Bollywood sports movie, 83. The film is based on Team India’s iconic World Cup win in England in 1983, under the captaincy of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev, alongside Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree as the cast.

Virat Kohli reviews 83

The Indian skipper Kohli took to his official Koo account and posted a review of the film, while heaping praises on Ranveer. “Couldn’t have relived the most iconic moment of Indian cricket history in a better manner. "A fantastically made movie that immerses you in the events and the emotion of the world cup in 1983. Splendid performances as well. #RanveerSingh was a different level altogether. Great job everyone! #KapilDev #KabirKhan.” Kohli said in his Koo post.

Box Office collection of 83

As per the Box Office India, following its release on Friday, 83 received a massive response from the audience on its first day, as it went on to earn INR 15 crore in the box office. However, the collection is expected to decline in Maharashtra and a couple of other states, as a night curfew has been announced with 50% operational capacity for cinemas, restaurants, and cafes, etc. 83 has been made with a budget of INR 200 crore, which makes it one of the most expensive movies in Bollywood.

India's tour of South Africa 2021-22

Meanwhile, Kohli is all set to lead India in the first Test against the Proteas on Boxing Day at Centurion, which marks the beginning of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22. India is set to face the Proteas in a three-match Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series. The first Test match of India’s tour will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday, followed by the second Test at Johannesburg and the third Test at Cape Town.

