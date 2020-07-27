Virat Kohli's 'attacking' Style Of Captaincy Similar To That Of Ricky Ponting: Brett Lee

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an inspiration for millions across the globe not only for his cricket but also because of his fitness. Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. At a time when cricketers all around the world are busy with their workload management, the right-handed batsman has been on the road non-stop without any trouble whatsoever.

Brett Lee draws parallels between Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting's styles of captaincy

The 31-year-old is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and is well ahead of his contemporaries. He is the only batsman in the world right now with an average of more than 50 across all three formats. Besides being a prolific batsman, Virat Kohli is also an attacking captain who likes to play the game aggressively, which has made many compare him with other successful captains in the past.

Now, former Australia speedster Brett Lee has reckoned that Virat Kohli's captaincy is quite similar to that of former legendary Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. While speaking to The Times of India, Brett Lee said that everyone’s got different styles of captaincy. Brett Lee further said that if one sees Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli, they would observe that there are some similarities between their captaincy styles. He pointed out that both of them have got that raw aggression, but it’s not necessarily over the rooftop.

Brett Lee reckoned that there have been times where every captain has gone over the top from every nation. However, he said he has enjoyed watching Kohli’s captaincy. Lee opined that Kohli always wants to do really well for his team and added that real passion always comes through.

Brett Lee mentioned that besides his captaincy, Kohli does well with the bat too and leads from the front. He claimed that Kohli is the same as Ricky Ponting saying that that the former Australia captain had aggression but not too much. According to Lee, they are pretty similar when it comes to captaincy and they have also got a great ability to read their players. Brett Lee also stated that Ricky Ponting used to set attacking fields and Kohli does the same. Lee reckoned that Kohli is always happy to attack.

Brett Lee also spoke about the future of MS Dhoni. Brett Lee feels there is definitely more to see of MS Dhoni and added that he still has so much to offer. Brett Lee said that MS Dhoni is that cool character that could be a captain again or a great vice-captain. In fact, he feels MS Dhoni doesn't even need a captain and called him a great leader amongst the team. Brett Lee further said that everyone that knows that MS Dhoni is a wonderful and generous person.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET AUSTRALIA TWITTER/ PTI