Virat Kohli's Captaincy 'infectious', Says Dawid Malan; Showers Praise On Indian Bowlers

As England prepares to take on India in the 3rd Test at Headingley, Dawid Malan has heaped praise on the Team India bowling attack and Team Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Dawid Malan was recalled in the England team to add solidity to the batting lineup following the poor show in the second Test match at Lord's. The left-handed batsman last played a Test match three years ago, which was a game against India at Edgbaston during India’s tour of England 2018.

England vs India: Dawid Malan on Team India bowlers and Virat Kohli captaincy

Speaking to the press, ahead of the Headingley Test, Malan said, “I think they (India) are very well led; I think Virat (Kohli), the way he goes about his business, he is very infectious and you know he drags a lot of people with him.” He further stated at the pre-match press conference, “They (India) have also got a lot of depth not only in their batting but in their bowling as well, they have got bowlers that can win Test cricket in all conditions". He added “...They just have a lot of depth and they are fantastic competitors,”

England vs India: Dawid Malan reveals his batting strategy

Earlier England skipper Joe Root had said that the addition of Malan for the Headingley Test will bolster the top-three of his side and hopefully it will result in a good outcome. Malan has scored 724 runs from 15 Tests after making his debut against South Africa in 2017.

Asked specifically whether he has a different approach and the challenges he has faced while batting at number three, Malan said, "It is actually not something that I have done a lot in my career in red-ball cricket, I might have done it 25 or 30 times. I try and play the same way, however, I play." "I try and defend late, I try and leave as far as I can and try and put the bad ball away and I don't think that changes much in the position," he explained.

"If they bowl me 30 good balls and I manage to survive those 30 good balls then hopefully in the next 30 you get some bad balls...I just walk and play the same way as I would be batting at four, where I have batted the majority of my career and hopefully what I have is good enough to succeed," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)