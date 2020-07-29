Virat Kohli's Fitness Standards 'hard To Digest' For Pakistani Cricketers: Sheldon Jackson

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an inspiration for millions across the globe not only for his cricket but also because of his fitness. Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. At a time when cricketers all around the world are busy with their workload management, the right-handed batsman has been on the road non-stop without any trouble whatsoever. The Indian captain has set a benchmark for all his teammates in terms of fitness which has helped in revolutionizing Indian cricket.

However, former Pakistan captain and current bowling coach Waqar Younis had recently stated that the Pakistan cricket team was not going to imitate Virat Kohli as players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are already super fit. He also said that the team would set its own bar that would suit the players and help them in taking Pakistan cricket forward.

Waqar Younis' statement didn't go down well with Indian cricketer Sheldon Jackson. The Saurashtra lad took to Twitter and bashed Waqar Younis for not lauding Virat Kohli for his hard work and dedication to reach where he is today. Sheldon Jackson also wrote that Pakistan should consider the bar to be set at pretty high standards if they achieve even 50 per cent of what Virat Kohli has achieved in terms of fitness. Sheldon Jackson also took a shot at on Waqar Younis for not accepting that Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes of the world.

Is it so hard to accept that virat is among or if not the fittest cricketer at present, nothing wrong in accepting that . even if 50% of his fitness standards achieved consider the bar to be set at pretty high standards ✌🏻 https://t.co/TehNgecGhV — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) July 28, 2020

Sheldon Jackson is a wicketkeeper-batsman who represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket. The right-hander has also represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL 2020 looks set to be played in the UAE this year. But the IPL 2020 dates haven't been revealed by the BCCI. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 8.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP & PTI