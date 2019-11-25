Virat Kohli In Splits After Presenter Forgets To Hand Him Trophy; Watch

The post-match presentation ceremony after Virat and co. bundled the Bangladesh side witnessed a hilarious moment between the presenter and skipper Kohli. After a splendid knock in the second test, Kohli had is hands full at the post-match presentation ceremony. And during that, Kohli faced an awkward cum funny situation. He was receiving the Swag Star of the Match award when the incident took place. Virat Kohli and the trophy presenter shook hands before the star batsman extended his hands once again to take the trophy.

However, the presenter, who was holding the trophy to his chest, assumed that Kohli wanted to shake hands again. Virat Kohli then hilariously asked for the trophy before cracking up, enacting the presenter. Have a look,

Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form with the bat as the right-hander smashed his 27th Test century. Having played his 86th innings, Virat Kohli also became the fastest skipper to achieve the milestone in the longest format. He eclipsed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who previously held the record.

India creates history at Eden Gardens

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak.

Bangladesh who was trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs. Ishant Sharm was adjudged Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his incredible bowling performance.

