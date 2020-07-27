Virat Kohli's IPL 2020 Salary Incredibly 141.66 Times Greater Than 2008 Offering From RCB

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an inspiration for millions across the globe not only for his cricket but also because of his fitness. Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. At a time when cricketers all around the world are busy with their workload management, the right-handed batsman has been on the road non-stop without any trouble whatsoever.

The 31-year-old is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and is well ahead of his contemporaries. He is the only batsman in the world right now with an average of more than 50 across all three formats. Virat Kohli's brilliance is not only restricted to the international circuit as he has also performed consistently in the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli was brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2008 and he remains the only player to play for a single franchise till date. Kohli was just rising through the ranks during the inaugural edition of the IPL and the world was yet to see a glimpse of his genius. The right-hander was just aged 19 when he was brought by the RCB. Back then, the Virat Kohli IPL salary was a modest ₹12 lakh in 2008.

However, over the years, with consistent performances and passionate leadership, his value has increased tremendously. From a chubby teenager who was brought at just ₹12 lakh to being the costliest player in IPL 2020, Virat Kohli's hard work and determination is for all to see. The Virat Kohli IPL salary is a whopping ₹17 crore now, which is 141.66 times more than his price in 2008. The Indian captain is also one of the richest athletes across the world.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth ₹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

