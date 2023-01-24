Virat Kohli's 'selfless Act' After Shubman Gill's Century Gets Applauded By Cricket Fans

Shubman Gill on Tuesday scored yet another century during the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore. Gill scored 112 off just 78 balls with a strike rate of 143.58 including 13 boundaries and five sixes. As Gill reached the three-digit mark, former India captain Virat Kohli was seen cheering his heart out for his younger teammate from the dressing room. Kohli was wearing his full kit with helmet and pads on waiting for his turn in the middle when Gill scored the century.

Cricket fans are lauding Kohli for his heartfelt appreciation of Gill when the latter reached his third ODI century. Images of Kohli's selfless act after Gill's century are the best thing on the internet today. Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings also took note of Kohli's gesture and took to its official Twitter handle to heap praise on the former India skipper. "Get yourself a teammate like Virat Kohli!" Punjab Kings wrote in the caption.

Virat Kohli's celebration when Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill completed his Hundreds. pic.twitter.com/QyIjkj5XjM — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 24, 2023

Kohli was equally energetic when Rohit Sharma reached his century a few balls earlier than Gill. Kohli was seen cheering for Rohit with the same level of energy as he did for Gill after a few minutes. Rohit Sharma scored 101 off 85 balls with a strike rate of 118.82 including nine boundaries and six sixes. This was Rohit's 30th century in ODI cricket. He equalled the record of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to enter the top three of the list of players with the most hundreds in ODIs.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Earlier in the match, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field first at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting and forged a 212 run-partnership. After both batters were dismissed, India managed to score over 150 more runs to reach 385/9 in 50 overs. Hardik Pandya contributed to the total with 54 off 38 balls. Kohli also chipped in with 36 off 27 balls.

Image: Twitter/BCCI