Virat Kohli's T20 Captaincy Record: Fifth Most Wins, Second Most Runs

In a stunning development, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's T20I captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup due next month in UAE and Oman. Virat Kohli's has been leading Team India in all three formats of the game since 2017, but the player's recent form saw reports suggesting that the setup would assign the captaincy of the shortest format of the game to Rohit Sharma.

Taking to social media to announce the decision, Virat Kohli pointed out that he had been playing in all three formats of the sport for 8-9 years and thus it is about time that he focuses on a few things and manages the workload. As Virat Kohli steps down as T20 captain, let us take a look at some of the records.

Virat Kohli's record as India's T20I captain

Under Kohli's captaincy, India has played 45 matches, winning 27 of those. This makes Virat Kohli the second most successful T20I captain for the country and fifth overall. Only Asghar Afghan (42) MS Dhoni (42), Eoin Morgan (37) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (29) have won more matches as captain than Kohli.

Virat Kohli, more than just contributing with his captaincy, has been consistent with the bat as he has scored the most T20I runs by an Indian skipper. With 1502 T20I runs, Virat is ranked second among captains with the most runs in T20Is only behind Australia's Aaron Finch (1589 runs).

The Indian skipper also holds the record for the quickest to 1000 T20I runs as a captain. Virat achieved this feat in 30 innings, which is one inning quicker than South Africa's Faf du Plessis. Virat is also the only Indian skipper to have won a bilateral T20I series in all SENA nations winning 2-1 in England (2018), 2-1 in South Africa (2018), 5-0 in New Zealand (2020) and 2-1 in Australia (2020).

Virat Kohli captaincy record: India under Virat Kohli in the last 10 T20I series:

3-2 (won v ENG)

2-1 (won v AUS)

5-0 (won v NZ)

2-0 (won v SL)

2 -1 (won v WI)

1-1 (drawn v SA)

2-0 (won v WI)

2-0 (lost v AUS)

1-1 (drawn v AUS)

2-1 (won v ENG)

Image credits: Twitter/@BCCI