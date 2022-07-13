Virat Kohli's U-15 Teammate Recalls Interesting Anecdote; 'Met Him After 6 Years In UK...'

Virat Kohli's former U-15 teammate Dwaraka Ravi Teja took to his official social media handle on Tuesday to post an image of himself along with the 33-year-old. Teja described how the two were meeting each other for the first time after six years, and the reason behind them calling each other "Chiru".

Teja shares interesting story about Virat Kohli

Taking to his official Instagram handle on July 12, Dwaraka Ravi Teja wrote that he met Virat Kohli after six long years after IPL in the UK. Team India are currently taking on England in a three-match ODI series, where the former skipper is an integral member of the squad.

Speaking about meeting Kohli after a long time, Teja added that the first thing the 33-year-old told him was "Chiru kaisa hai tu" (Chiru how are you). The two referred to each other as "Chiru" as they enjoyed watching Chiranjeevi’s songs on television and Kohli also used to dance to them. Teja concluded his post by stating that he had fond memories of Kohli and that it was great to see him.

England vs India: Virat Kohli absent from 1st ODI due to groin injury

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli missed the first ODI on Tuesday due to a groin injury he suffered during the third and final T20I. While the extent of the 33-year-old's injury is unknown, it is unexpected that he will feature in the second ENG vs IND ODI on July 14 at Lord's.

Kohli has not been in the best of form with several former cricketers questioning the selectors' decision to continue selecting out-of-form players in the team. Legendary Team India captain Kapil Dev and former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad have urged selectors to pick players based on form rather than reputation. In the two T20Is that Kohli competed in, he just managed to score 12 runs in total.

England vs India squads

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson

Team India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh