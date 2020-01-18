Kohli Talks About Rohit's Recurring Left Shoulder Injury & Availability For The Final ODI

Even though India levelled the series with a comfortable 36-run victory over Australia in second ODI, India's star opener Rohit Sharma suffered a minor injury. However, in a relief to the cricket fans, Skipper Virat Kohli confirmed the opener to be fit for the next ODI. Sharma, who contributed with 42 runs, was taken off the field after hurting his left hand while fielding in the second ODI.

Rohit Sharma's innings came to an end in the 3rd ball of the 15th over when he was dismissed by Australia leg spinner Adam Zampa LBW. Things got worse for India after Sharma took the DRS check, which upheld Zampa’s dismissal. As a result, India lost its only review. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said Rohit is expected to be fit for the final ODI which will be played in Bangalore on Sunday.

"Rohit's left shoulder has popped out of few times, and he should be good to go in the next game," he said.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a game-changing 38th over to complement a KL Rahul blinder as India levelled the series with a comfortable 36-run victory over Australia in second ODI here on Friday. Put into bat, India put up a much-improved batting performance with Rahul's blistering 52-ball-80 taking India to 340 for six after Shikhar Dhawan (96 off 90 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (78 off 76 balls) laid the foundation.

Rohit Sharma Delights Fans By Smashing Tennis Forehand Boundary

Rohit Sharma hit six boundaries in his 42-run knock, but the shot that caught the eye was the tennis forehand shot. Kane Richardson came to bowl in the 13th over of the game and it was in the second ball of his over Rohit punished a delivered which was bowled at a good length. The opener came out of his crease and slapped the ball to the boundary. BCCI released the footage to make the fans have a look at the shot, which they termed as the 'Tennis shot'.

