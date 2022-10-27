Virender Sehwag And Amit Mishra's Trolls After Pak's Zimbabwe Humiliation Are The Best Yet

As Zimbabwe on Thursday left Pakistan red-faced after the latter suffered an embarrassing defeat in its second match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, social media is flooded with hilarious memes and trolls. Famous Indian cricketers and former cricketers like Amit Mishra, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Wasim Jaffer shared memes trolling Pakistan's debacle. Earlier, Zimbabwe cricket fans were calling for revenge on Pakistan for allegedly sending a fake Mr. Bean to their country.

Here are some of the tweets:

Virender Sehwag:

Pic 1 - Pakistan After 20 overs of Zimbabwe batting



Pic 2- Pakistan after 20 overs of their batting. #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/amXnUFprQy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022

Harbhajan Singh:

Ho gayi teri balle balle, ho jayegi balle balle 👌 wah @ZimCricketv #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/pYW9kvWl9j — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2022

Amit Mishra:

It’s not an upset.. It was always Zimbabwe’s match. Bad day for neighbours. 😅 #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/inXGErwqpl — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 27, 2022

Wasim Jaffer:

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan 🙌🏽

And do not call this an upset. It'd be disrespectful to @ZimCricketv who've played so well and deserve all the respect and praise. Pic unrelated 😛 #PAKvZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RDxKasz05p — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe stun Pakistan

Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifiled the Pakistani batsmen and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight. Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza turned the match on its head in the middle overs with figures of 3 for 25 from his four overs, which included the wickets of Shan Masood (44), Shahdab Khan (17) and Haider Ali.

Right-arm pacer Brad Evans returned with figures of 2/25, while Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) and Luke Jongwe (1/10) also picked up wickets, to help their side to an incredible win. It was Pakistan's second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in another thrilling contest.

(With PTI Inputs)