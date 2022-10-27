Last Updated:

Virender Sehwag And Amit Mishra's Trolls After Pak's Zimbabwe Humiliation Are The Best Yet

Zimbabwe on Thursday left Pakistan red faced after the latter suffered an embaracing defeat in their second match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.


Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Image: AP/PTI


As Zimbabwe on Thursday left Pakistan red-faced after the latter suffered an embarrassing defeat in its second match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, social media is flooded with hilarious memes and trolls. Famous Indian cricketers and former cricketers like Amit Mishra, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Wasim Jaffer shared memes trolling Pakistan's debacle. Earlier, Zimbabwe cricket fans were calling for revenge on Pakistan for allegedly sending a fake Mr. Bean to their country. 

Here are some of the tweets:

Virender Sehwag:

Harbhajan Singh: 

Amit Mishra:

Wasim Jaffer:

Zimbabwe stun Pakistan 

Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifiled the Pakistani batsmen and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight. Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza turned the match on its head in the middle overs with figures of 3 for 25 from his four overs, which included the wickets of Shan Masood (44), Shahdab Khan (17) and Haider Ali.

Right-arm pacer Brad Evans returned with figures of 2/25, while Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) and Luke Jongwe (1/10) also picked up wickets, to help their side to an incredible win. It was Pakistan's second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in another thrilling contest.

(With PTI Inputs)

