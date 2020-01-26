Virender Sehwag Explains How Eden Park Turned Eden Gardens, Heaps Praise On Indian Bowlers

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Team India's bowlers and the dynamic duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as India picked up a seven-wicket win in the second T20 at Eden Park. In what looked like a low-scoring contest, the Indian bowlers spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja managed to contain the Kiwis, allowing them to set a target of just 133 runs. With fifteen balls to spare, KL Rahul anchored yet another successful run-chase for the Men in Blue, allowing them to go 2-0 up in the five-match T20 series.

Sehwag explains how Eden Park became Eden Gardens

Virender Sehwag took to social media to congratulate Team India on their victory and pointed out that the enormous support received by the Men in Blue at Eden Park made it feel more like the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the team. Sehwag was all praise for the consistent KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, lauding the latter for constantly improving his game. Sehwag also had a special mention for three bowlers - Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami and hailed their performance as top class. Sehwag signed off by hailing India's win as a clinical one.

The support at Eden Park for India makes it seem like Eden Gardens. Amazing consistency from KL Rahul , and Shreyas Iyer getting better with each game. But a special mention to the bowlers today- Shami, Bumrah , Jadeja were top class. Clinical win #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/hhIcoMzLP7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2020

KL Rahul - India's ever-consistent batsman

Consistency could just have another word and it can be none other than KL Rahul. The spectacular opener scored his 11th T20 fifty to help India cross the line in the run-chase in the 2nd T20. Rahul remained unbeaten at 57 runs off 50 deliveries and had smashed three fours and two sixes in the innings. Shreyas Iyer, who registered a fifty-run plus partnership with KL Rahul, provided the stage for the opener to accelerate while he settled and took over once he found fine touch. Shreyas Iyer's knock of 44 runs came off 33 deliveries and was laced with three huge sixes and one four. Shivam Dube finished the match off in style for India with a huge six over long-on, helping India clinch yet another win.

