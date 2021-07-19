Virender Sehwag Says Prithvi Shaw Has Got Glimpse Of Him Post Whirlwind Knock Against SL

Former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag has lauded the emerging Prithvi Shaw for his stupendous batting performance in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

However, what has really stood out for Prithvi Shaw is that Sehwag went on to compare him with three batting greats which has one surprise inclusion as well.

Virender Sehwag gives special mention to Prithvi Shaw

After Prithvi Shaw had ensured a brisk start for India, Virender Sehwag took to the micro-blogging site and posted an image of three of the greatest batsmen to have made a tremendous impact on the 22 yards- Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies legend Brian Lara, and, the surprise element consisted of Virender Sehwag himself.

The image was captioned as 'Pehle 5.3 overs hamara Jalwa raha'.

Pehle 5.3 overs hamara Jalwa raha. pic.twitter.com/5swBtpOWD9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2021

Indian batsmen make easy work of their run chase

Coming back to the contest, the Indian bowlers had restricted Sri Lanka to a manageable total of 262/9 from their 50 overs after the coin had landed in the favor of the hosts earlier in the day. Nonetheless, there were no half-centurions in the Sri Lankan innings with only the likes of opener Avishka Fernando (33), middle-order batsman Charith Aslanka (33), and skipper Dasun Shanaka (39) chipping in with the bat. The Lankan batsmen did manage to get starts but could not convert them into impactful scores.

In the end, lower-order batsman Chamika Karunaratne added finishing touches with a 35-ball unbeaten 43.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shikhar Dhawan added 58 runs for the opening stand. Shaw scored a quickfire 24-ball 43 and his innings included nine boundaries at a strike rate of 179.17. His promising innings was cut short when he was caught by Avishka Fernando off Dhananjaya de Silva.

After Prithvi Shaw's dismissal, captain Dhawan took matters into his hands and played an anchor's role to perfection. He was ably supported by young debutant Ishan Kishan (42-ball 59). The duo added 85 runs for the third wicket before the latter's dismissal.

Shikhar Dhawan continued to lead from the front and found support in number four batsman Manish Pandey as well as middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav respectively. The Indian captain successfully helped Team India get past the finish line in just the 37th over by seven wickets as the visitors went 1-0 up in the series.

Dhawan remained unbeaten on a splendid 86. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Man of the Match for his whirlwind knock that helped India get off to a brisk start.