Virender Sehwag's Birthday Wish For 'The Karate Kid' Ajinkya Rahane Is Unmissable

India's former opening batsman Virender Sehwag on Sunday extended his greetings to Team India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in his own unique style. Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday turned 33-years of age and wished poured from the cricket fraternity. Ajinkya Rahane is currently in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and five-matches Test series against England. Notably, Ajinkya Rahane holds a black belt in karate.

Virender Sehwag recalls the historic win of Team India to wish Ajinkya Rahane

Virender Sehwag took to his Twitter handle to wish Ajinkya Rahane in his own unique way. Virender Sehwag shared Ajinkya Rahane's childhood picture and outlined that the 'Karate Kid' in you was seen in Australia. Sehwag said that after being all out of 36 in Adelaide Test, Team India went on to win the series against Australia. It was Ajinkya Rahane who captained Team India after Virat Kohli went back to India for the birth of his first child. Virender Sehwag on his Twitter wrote:

The Karate Kid in you was seen in Australia. After the 36 all out in Adelaide , the way you led from the front in a historic test series victory will always be etched in every Cricket lover’s memory. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 Kee May pic.twitter.com/ZCIEPA2hJC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane has been the backbone of India's middle-order in Test cricket for years and has produced some of the finest innings while the team's back was completely against the wall. Rahane posses a decent average of 36.47 while scoring 4 centuries in 48 innings in India and outside India that average increases to a brilliant 44.44 with impressive 8 tons in 75 innings. In total, Rahane has scored 15 centuries for India (12 in Tests, 3 in ODIs) and amazingly none came in defeats.

Ajinkya Rahane Confident Of Having A Memorable England Tour

Before landing in the United Kindom, Ajinkya Rahane had posted an image of the bats that he will be carrying to England ahead of the tour where he will be hoping to prove a point or two with some impactful performances as Team India look to end their 13-year drought and register a Test series win in England. The Indian Test specialist captioned the image as 'Fine-tuning the kit as we prepare to fly down to England soon'.

Ajinkya Rahane has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming one-off Test match for the ICC WTC final and for the subsequent five-match Test series against England starting August 4. He will be the vice-captain of the current top-ranked side in the game's longest format.

IMAGE: @virendersehwag/Twitter/PTI