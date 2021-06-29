Vitality T20 Blast: Tom Banton Hits 47-ball Ton As Somerset Beat Kent By 10 Wickets; WATCH

In a blistering knock, England's Tom Banton on Monday scored an unbeaten century in the Vitality Blast T20 helping Somerset thrash Kent by 10 wickets. The 22-year-old's 47-ball hundred included seven sixes and eight fours. Along with New Zealand's Devon Conway (51 runs of 44 balls), he stitched an unbroken opening partnership of 169. Ultimately, Banton piled up 107 runs from 51 balls helping Somerset easily surpass Kent's 168/8 target. Conway managed to hit the winning run in the 16th over, with 26 balls to spare.

Tom Banton scores a century

In a post-match interview, Tom Banton opened up on his fierce play in the Somerset vs Kent Vitality Blast T20 match hoping that this could be a 'changing point' for him. The cricketer shared that the last year had not gone too well for him. "I think it would be silly not to [be thinking about that] but at the moment I am trying to score as many runs as possible. The year has not gone as well as I would have liked so hopefully, this is a changing point for me. I am not going to look too far ahead," Sky Sports quoted him as saying.

Choosing to bat first, Kent had a solid start. The opening partnership of Zak Crawley (39) and captain Daniel Bell-Drummond (28) added 53 runs. Right-handed batsman Joe Denly also piled up a respectable score of 36 however, the rest of the team fell short with no batsman crossing the 20-run mark for Kent. Somerset's bowling lineup also performed remarkably with Lewis Gregory taking four scalps, Craig Overton two, and Jack Brooks and Marchant de Lange one wicket each.

