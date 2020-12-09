Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

VVS Laxman Fears Cricket Going Football Way With Controversial Coded Signals Strategy

VVS Laxman reckons that cricket is heading in the direction of football due to the controversial coded signals strategy that was adopted by England last week

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
VVS Laxman

Former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman fears cricket is heading in football's direction with controversial coded signals strategy after the English team had adopted this strategy during the third and final T20I against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town last week.

'Not the right thing': VVS Laxman

“Often in T20 cricket, if the captain needs to make a decision, he discusses it with the coach or the support staff or a senior player, and post that discussion, a captain usually comes to a decision. But if this thing (use of placard) forms a part of the rule, then I believe it is not the right thing, as you want the captain to fulfill his role. Otherwise, you don’t require a captain, and the team can be run from outside similar to football where the manager runs the team,” said Laxman while interacting on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

READ: England Skipper Eoin Morgan Receives Coded Information On Field From The Dressing Room

What was the coded information all about?

It had so happened that while England were fielding in the first innings, the English team's analyst Nathan Leamon was seen sending a piece of coded information to the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper from the dressing room during the course of the game and it was just a matter of time before it went viral. 

While it is still unknown what kinds of messages are conveyed via this technique but,  what really stood out here is that series of letters and numbers were hung from the balcony of the reigning ODI world champions. The information was a combination of a letter and number i.e. 4E.

While it did create a lot of confusion initially, England's star limited-overs wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler decoded it during the post-match session. The elegant middle-order batsman explained that it was just a little bit of an experiment.

“It’s a little help, a suggestion, and what match-ups are going on. Eoin and Nathan work closely on analysis. It’s just a little bit of an experiment. Eoin is one of the best captains in the world, a fantastic, instinctive captain, and there’s a nice balance going on,” said Buttler while speaking to BBC.

READ: 'We're Definitely Going To Continue With It':Eoin Morgan On Receiving Signals From Analyst

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Sachin Tendulkar says Rohit Sharma should be in Australia 'if he meets all the parameters'

29 mins ago

BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup game preview

51 mins ago

Jasprit Bumrah congratulates Parthiv Patel on a 'superb career' after he hangs his boots

53 mins ago

Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh: How did the Indian sports couple's love story blossom?

55 mins ago

Virat Kohli does not get full match fees worth ₹3 lakh due to slow over-rate in 3rd T20I?

58 mins ago

Parthiv Patel retirement: Throwback to the keeper-batsman's fabled international debut

1 hour ago
VIDEOS