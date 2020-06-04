'A Tearaway Fast Bowler': VVS Laxman Hails Legendary Pacer Javagal Srinath On Social Media

VVS Laxman has come forward and paid tribute to the 'Mysuru Express' Javagal Srinath on social media. Both Laxman and Srinath have represented India at the highest level for so many years and have also won many matches for the country.

'A tearaway fast bowler': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman had posted a still of Srinath's spell during the 1999 World Cup and then went on to call him 'a tearaway fast bowler' from a relative cricketing outpost of Mysore. He then mentioned that the legendary pacer triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. The former Test specialist then added that the cricketer-turned-match referee always responded to the team’s needs with unflinching zeal even in the most unhelpful conditions. Furthermore, the Hyderabadi sensation also mentioned that the veteran quickie's strength was his hunger to perform under adverse conditions.

A tearaway fast bowler from a relative cricketing outpost of Mysore,he triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. Even in most unhelpful conditions,he always responded to the team’s needs with unflinching zeal. Sri’s strength was his hunger to perform under adverse conditions pic.twitter.com/zEwy36lrDT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 4, 2020

Javagal Srinath's illustrious career

Srinath is regarded as one of India's best as well as the finest fast bowlers of all time. He now continues to be a successful match referee of the game. The former pacer had announced his retirement from the game in June 2002 but was recalled into the Indian side later that year and played till the 2003 World Cup after which he hung up his boots. India reached the finals but lost to Australia who went on to win their third as well as second consecutive World Cup.

The tall speedster has represented India in 67 Tests and 229 One Day Internationals. He is one of the engineer-turned cricketers as the Karnataka fast bowler holds a bachelor's degree in Instrumentation. Srinath was the first Indian bowler to take 300 ODI wickets and was the second speedster to take 200 Test scalps after Kapil Dev.

With 315 scalps, Srinath is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI's after Anil Kumble (337). Srinath is also India's joint-highest wicket-taker in India World Cups along with Zaheer Khan. The 'Mysore Express' has taken 44 wickets in the four editions of the quadrennial event that he has featured in which include 1992, 1996, 1999, and 2003 respectively.

