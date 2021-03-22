VVS Laxman Picks Shreyas Iyer Over Suryakumar Yadav For England ODIs; Shares Reason

Former Team India Test specialist VVS Laxman on Monday opined on India's playing XI for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, saying that for him Suryakumar Yadav might not make it to the list since there were others who had performed 'exceedingly well'.

SKY, who had made his debut in the India Vs England T20I series after his maiden India call-up showed his blistering form after registering 57 and 32 runs at crucial stages of the fourth and final game respectively.

While agreeing that he was 'in form', VVS Laxman was of the opinion to choose players who had performed 'consistently well' in international cricket as opposed to Yadav. For this, he decided to pick veteran Shreyas Iyer over the debutant.

"I actually don't know whether he will get to play in the playing XI and that's the depth in this Indian team. Whether you take Test, one-day or T20I cricket, Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get into the playing XI just because there are others who have performed exceedingly well in international cricket. Yes, he's in form, but I would definitely go with players, who have shown that consistency in international cricket. So, for me, he won't get into the playing XI in the first ODI," said Laxman on Star Sports show Cricket Connected as quoted by ANI.

"I think it is very difficult to just choose one among both, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, because what really interests me was the way Shreyas Iyer batted at No. 6. He batted with authority, conviction and just understood the situation and played his shots right from the word go. Because we know that he is ideally suited for No. 4. He has done so well in both, one-dayers and T20Is in that position, but for the first time I have seen him bat at No. 6, and he didn't disappoint anyone," Laxman added.

Agreeing that Suryakumar Yadav came with 'talent', Laxman banked upon Shreyas Iyer's 'experience' calling the latter someone who could not be discounted in international cricket. "Yes, Suryakumar Yadav has done really well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, but Shreyas Iyer has been very consistent in whatever opportunities he got at the highest level. So, I will always choose Shreyas Iyer to do that role," he added.

India will lock horns with England for 3 ODIs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

(With Agency Inputs)