VVS Laxman Picks Two Players In Contention For India At T20 WC Based On Sri Lanka Series

The three-match T20 series between India-Sri Lanka kicked off on Sunday with the visitors defeating the hosts by 38 runs and taking the lead by 1-0. The India vs Sri Lanka T20 series is the last international limited-overs series before Team India heads into the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Before the T20 World Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL) second leg will also go underway. However, India vs Sri Lanka T20 series has been termed as an 'audition' round for Team India to test its bench strength before picking the World Cup squad. Now, India's former cricketer VVS Laxman in a conversation on Star Sports, named his two picks who might be in contention for India's squad for T20 World Cup.

VVS Laxman's picks Team India's squad for T20 WC

VVS Laxman on being asked about players in contention for T20 World Cup, the former cricketer said that it will be Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar.

"Well, Suryakumar Yadav obviously and I was also impressed by the way Rahul Chahar bowled when he got the opportunity especially in the second spell. India which has to bolster one department it is the spin department, so I will pick Rahul Chahar to get a chance in the T20 World Cup squad."

Rahul Chahar (3/54 in 10 overs) was impressive in India vs Sri Lanka's 3rd ODI as he delayed an easy win for the hosts with some impressive bowling towards the end.

On being asked about mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy's chances to make it into the Indian squad for T20 World Cup, Laxman said, "Yes definitely, because there is some mystery about Varun Chakravarthy. A lot of players and teams have been reading about him. I know for a fact that selectors are also looking for how he will do in international cricket. He has passed his fitness test, so let's hope he perform as per his potential whenever he gets an opportunity.

BCCI Confirms Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion for India vs England Test series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion into the Indian Test squad. Following the injuries to Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan, the batting duo has been added to the Test squad as replacements. Both Shaw and Yadav are currently in Sri Lanka with India's limited-overs team for an ODI and T20I series against the hosts. Earlier, it was being reported that all-rounder Jayant Yadav might also get a national call-up for the Test series, but it has now been confirmed that the Mumbai Indians cricketer is not part of the updates squad.

(Image Credits: PTI)