Wanindu Hasaranga Reveals Two IPL Teams Approached Him After T20I Series Against India

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has revealed that he has received inquiries from two IPL teams since the conclusion of the T20I limited-overs series against India. While speaking to Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga, Hasaranga stated that two IPL franchises had approached him to inquire about his services for future editions of the cash-rich competition. This comes after Hasaranga, the world's second-best T20I bowler, helped his team won the T20I series against India last month.

Hasaranga further added that it is his dream to play in the Indian Premier League someday. Hasaranga said to get an opportunity in the premier T20 competition is always a big deal. The leg-spinner remained tight-lipped about the franchises that had purportedly approached him after the bilateral series against India. The 24-year-old cricketer may come in handy on the spinner-friendly wickets in the UAE now that the remainder of the IPL 2021 has been moved to the middle-eastern country.

"Following the series against India, two IPL franchises have approached me. It's a big deal to get an opportunity to play in the IPL, and it's my dream to play in the IPL one day," Hasaranga said in the live YouTube session with Malinga.

Hasaranga impressed everyone with his outstanding performances against India as he helped his team with both the bat and the ball on multiple occasions. Hasaranga picked a total of 7 wickets in the three T20I matches played, two more than India's best performer with the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the ODI series, the Sri Lankan bowler had picked three wickets in two games. Pinnaduwage Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva is a Sri Lankan cricketer who plays for the national team in all three formats of the game.

IPL 2021

The second leg of the Indian Premier League will start on September 19, and the final is slated to be held on October 15. 31 matches will be played in the second leg. The tournament will resume with a blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams are currently placed inside the top-4 of the IPL 2021 rankings. The 2021 edition of IPL was postponed mid-season after multiple camps reported a breach of bio-bubble.

Image Credit: AP/IPL/Twitter