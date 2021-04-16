'Want 11 Jaddus On The Field': Deepak Chahar Makes Unique Wish After Crushing Punjab Kings

Wrecking complete carnage at the Wankhede stadium, speedster Deepak Chahar expressed a unique wish as CSK trumped Punjab Kings to register their first victory of the season on Friday. Chahar, who wreaked havoc against the Punjab top-order, picked up four wickets while giving away only 13 runs and was also adjudged as the Player of the Match. While his swing and pace helped him pick three wickets, he was aided by Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss the explosive Chris Gayle cheaply.

It was Jadeja's aerobatic effort that also prompted Chahar's unique wish. At the post-match presentation, Chahar wished for 11 Jadeja's on the field as he remarked that the CSK star is one of the best fielders in the world at present. In the fourth over of the first innings, Jadeja pulled the ball out of thin air as he leapt towards his right to grab the ball off Chris Gayle's cut at backward point. Jadeja's catch helped CSK dismiss the Universe Boss without effecting any damage to the Men in Yellow.

'Only Jaddu could've taken that..'

Impressed by Jadeja's effort, Chahar said, "First over, when the catch went to Ruturaj, it was a quick one, only Jaddu could've taken that so I was like he should've been there. He's one of the best in the world, has taken so many catches off my bowling. I want 11 Jaddus on the field. I am always the one who starts the tone for the match."

Deepak Chahar's swing & pace wrecked carnage at the Wankhede against Punjab Kings in CSK's second fixture of IPL 2021. The speedster rattled Punjab's top-order as he dismissed Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle & Deepak Hooda and even bowled a maiden in his spell. #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/m04rgGwzmA — R.Sport (@republic_sports) April 16, 2021

Elaborating on his responsibility as the lead pacer, Chahar said, "If I take a wicket or bowl a maiden over then obviously we can take the momentum. It's a big responsibility I've been having since the last four years and Mahi bhai has shown faith in me. Hopefully I can deliver in some more matches. As a bowler my plan is to bowl dots if I don't take wickets. The bowlers from the other end will also be able to take wickets."

Jadeja's skills on the field also impressed former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who heaped high praise on the CSK star. Vaughan also declared that Jadeja is his favourite Indian player and the country's 'greatest-ever fielder.'

Chahar stuns Punjab

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni put Punjab Kings to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Swinging into action from the very first over, Deepak Chahar's peach of delivery shattered Mayank Agarwal's stumps to help CSK draw first blood. Jadeja's lightning-fast effort in the field sent skipper KL Rahul back to pavillion and an aerobatic catch helped Deepak Chahar get his second wicket. The CSK pacer also accounted for Nicholas Pooran for a duck and dismissed Deepak Hooda in his last over. Chahar ended his spell with 4 wickets and conceded only 13 runs.

