Pakistan's Waqar Younis Lauds MS Dhoni, Says 'Ganguly Started It, Dhoni Took It Ahead'

Waqar Younis has come forward and said that the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a 'champion player' as he has led India to two world title triumphs (World T20 2007 & 2011 World Cup). MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively.

'World Cup Champion': Waqar Younis

"Sourav Ganguly was the one who started that journey of improvement for Indian cricket and MS Dhoni took that journey ahead. He is a World Cup champion and has won two World Cups. I think he has done wonderfully well for himself, for his country, and of course, for his family," Younis said while speaking exclusively to GloFans during chat show 'Q20' on Twitter. "What a cricketer MS Dhoni is. The way he led the team, it is difficult to express it in words. He is a very good and big leader who understands things. He is a wonderful human being and coming from a small village and the heights he has achieved plus leading such a big country and team is indeed praiseworthy," the former Pakistan skipper added.

The veteran stumper was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse.

However, once Jadeja was caught while trying to match up with the asking rate and MS Dhoni was run out of a sharp throw from Martin Guptill it was curtains down for the Men In Blue as they lost the contest by 18 runs. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

Meanwhile, Mahi was all set to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. At the same time, MSD was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

Coming back to international cricket, India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

