WAR Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Details

The 29th match of the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 season will be played between Warriors and Cape Cobras. The WAR vs CC live match will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London. The 50-overs fixture is scheduled for March 14 and will start at 5:00 PM IST. Here is our WAR vs CC Dream11 Team and WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction that could bring you the best WAR vs CC live match results.

WAR vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 is the 39th edition of South Africa’s premier List A tournament. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from January 31 till March 21. 33 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Warriors are currently placed third on the points table with four wins out of their nine matches. Meanwhile, Cape Cobras are at the bottom of the table with just two wins from their nine matches.

WAR vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Top picks from squads

WAR vs CC Dream11 Prediction: WAR Squad

Edward Moore (c), Matthew Breetzke (wk), Andrew Birch, Lesiba Ngoepe, Yaseen Vallie, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Gihahn Cloete, Stephan Tait, Rudi Second, Lutho Sipamla, Jade de Klerk, Sithembile Langa, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Glenton Stuurman.

WAR vs CC Dream11 Prediction: CC Squad

Zubayr Hamza (c), Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Pieter Malan, Tayo Walbrugh, Jonathan Bird, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, Dane Piedt, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Akhona Mnyaka, Rory Kleinveldt, Lizaad Williams, Hanno Kotze, Thando Ntini.

WAR vs CC Dream11 Prediction: WAR vs CC Dream11 Team

Here is the WAR vs CC Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Breetzke

All-rounder – Jason Smith, Onke Nyaku, Ayabulela Gqamane

Batsmen – Zubayr Hamza (c), Edward Moore (vc), Pieter Malan, Yaseen Vallie

Bowlers – Thando Ntini, Stephan Tait, Sisanda Magala

WAR vs CC Dream11 Prediction: WAR vs CC match prediction

Warriors start off as favourites to win the WAR vs CC live match as per our WAR vs CC match prediction.

Please note that the above WAR vs CC Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The WAR vs CC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

