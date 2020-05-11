Wasim Akram Reveals How He Tried To Deny Anil Kumble His 10th Scalp In 1999 Delhi Test

Wasim Akram revealed how he tried his level best to deny spin legend Anil Kumble his 10th wicket in the second innings of the Delhi Test match in 1999. Despite trying his level best, the leg-spinner got the better of him and ended becoming the second bowler after Englishman Jim Laker to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

'Will not get out': Wasim Akram

During a recent interaction with former Indian Test batsman Aakash Chopra, Akram went on to say that when Kumble had picked up nine wickets and was all set to pick up his 10th scalp, he had told his batting partner Waqar Younis to play Kumble as he did not want to get out to him because he had believed that one bowler getting out to another bowler was against the sportsman's spirit. The legendary pacer then mentioned that as a captain, he had told his co-fast bowler to play his normal game and go for shots against Indian quickie Javagal Srinath.

However, nothing went according to plan as the southpaw had to take strike against the Karnataka cricketer and on the very first delivery, when he tried to defend the ball, it took the inside edge and he was caught by VVS Laxman at short leg as Kumble successfully took all 10 wickets in the innings. The 1992 World Cup winner also went on to add that it was a big day for both India and Kumble as it was a massive occasion.

1999 Delhi Test match

After having lost the opening Test match at Chennai, it was a must-win match for India to stay alive in the three-match series. Chasing a stiff target of 420 to win the series, the visitors were in the driver's seat as openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi had added a century-stand. However, when Kumble made the ball talk, the Pakistani batsmen struggled to negotiate with his spin as they kept losing wickets and in the end, 'Jumbo' single-handedly led India to an emphatic win