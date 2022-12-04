Wasim Akram Recalls Controversial Sachin Tendulkar Run Out, 'They'll Hate Me In Pakistan'

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently released his autobiography, where he touched upon multiple topics concerning his illustrious cricketing career.

In his book Sultan: A Memoir, Akram also talked about the famous Test match against India that took place in Kolkata in 1999. Akram recalled the controversial run out of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar that provoked the crowd into pelting stones and hurling abuses at Pakistan players at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

Akram revealed that after Tendulkar got dismissed in the second innings and the match was stopped as a result of the Kolkata crowd creating disruption, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar approached him and requested to recall Sachin. Akram claimed that Gavaskar told him people would love him in India if he allows Tendulkar to come and bat again. Tendulkar was dismissed run out after colliding with Shoaib Akhtar and failed to reach the other side of the crease on time.

Akram recalls what Gavaskar told him

Akram said he told Gavaskar that he had his own fans to worry about, adding "they might love me in India but they will hate me in Pakistan." Akram further claimed that he told Gavaskar that it was too late for him to withdraw the appeal before describing the collision as an "accident."

"During the break, I was approached by the match referee with Sunil Gavaskar. 'Wasim, we think you should recall Sachin,' said Sunny. People will love you in India. Sunny knew how partisan the Kolkata crowd could be - he had once refused to play a Test there because he had been so badly barracked the previous time," Wasim wrote in his book.

"But I had my own fans to worry about. 'Sunny bhai... they might love me in India but they'll hate me in Pakistan,' I said. 'Anyway, it's not my decision. The umpire has given him out. It's too late for me to withdraw the appeal. Play has to continue. We all know it's an accident but cricket is full of accidents. It's not up to the captains to rectify," the former Pakistan captain added.

Earlier, Tendulkar was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the same Test match. He was clean-bowled by Akhtar. Pakistan went on to win the match by 46 runs.

Image: ICC/Twitter/AP