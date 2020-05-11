Wasim Akram Reveals How He Saved Himself From Getting Thrashed By Viv Richards; Read Here

Wasim Akram revealed how he reckoned he would have got beaten by West Indies legend Viv Richards after he had sledged him and had celebrated the legendary batsman's dismissal of his own bowling in an aggressive manner.

During a recent interaction with former Indian Test batsman Aakash Chopra, Akram went on to say that during a Test match between West Indies and Pakistan in 1988, he had bowled a bouncer at Richards' as his cap fell down and since there used to be no match referees in those days, he went up to the star batsman and sledged him in his broken English.

Richards, on the other hand, spat after staring at Wasim and asked him not to do that. The pace legend then mentioned that he did not understand what Viv had said apart from a couple of words after which he went towards his captain Imran Khan and told him that Sir Viv Richards was telling him not to abuse him or else he would beat him up.

Khan then assured the ex-speedster not to worry and urged him to keep on bowling bouncers at the batter which he obliged. The former Pakistani skipper then abused the champion batsman once again after he had bowled a bouncer and the latter had ducked it.

On the final ball of the day, the hard-hitting batsman was castled by the 'Sultan of Swing' by an in-swinger after which he celebrated aggressively.

However, the 1992 World Cup winner also added that things did not end there and when he was in the dressing room, he got a message that someone wanted to see him and when he got out, he saw that a sweating Richards was standing without his shirt and that too with a bat in his hand and also had his pads on. A scared young quickie then went to skipper Imran Khan but the World Cup-winning skipper told him that it was his fight and he should handle it by himself.

Wasim then went to the two-time World Cup winner and told him that nothing of this sort will happen again. The Antiguan cricketer then warned him not to repeat it ever again.