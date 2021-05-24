Wasim Akram Urges Pakistan Management To Bring Mohammad Amir Back For T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram believes that Mohammad Amir should be included in the country's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Akram, while speaking to a local TV channel, said the team management should consider Amir in the shortest format of the game, calling him a highly experienced bowler and one of the best in the business when it comes to bowling in T20 cricket. Akram, who is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan, said Amir's decision to take premature retirement from Test cricket should not cloud the judgment of selectors and team management, saying "youngsters in the squad will benefit from his experience".

Akram further added that other players have taken premature retirement too then why only Amir is being treated differently. Akram said that Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket was personal and no offence should be taken. Akram, who is the Director of Cricket and head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Karachi Kings, for which Amir plays, said the team management should pick the fast-bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Akram further said that if the T20 World Cup is held in UAE due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India, the Pakistan side will have an edge over other teams because of their past experience of playing in the Gulf nation.

Amir's retirement

Amir had announced retirement from international cricket back in December 2020, citing personal reasons. Amir later revealed that he wasn't getting the respect he deserved and there was a lot of mental pressure being put upon him by the management. Amir blamed Pakistan's head coach Misbah ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his premature retirement at the age of 29. Amir said that he would think about making a comeback for the Pakistan team if the current management is expelled.

Meanwhile, the other side argues that Amir has been left out because of his poor performances in international cricket and not because of some bias. Amir's performance was not up to the mark in the past couple of years, especially since the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan won after defeating India in the final. Amir was not looking at his best in the 2019 World Cup, where he picked up 17 wickets in 8 games, one more than fellow pacer Shaheen Afridi, who scalped 16 wickets in just 5 matches.

(Image Credit: WasimAkram/Insta/MohammadAmir/Twitter)

