Former cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Amit Mishra have taken a jibe at England’s Barmy Army for calling the Ashes a bigger cricketing rivalry than India vs. Pakistan. After the Sunday night clash between the two cricketing giants, the Barmy Army took to social media to call the game inferior to that of an Ashes match between England and Australia. Jaffer and Mishra then took to Twitter to respond to the Barmy Army with an epic replies.

Jaffer & Mishra troll Barmy Army

Jaffer reminded English cricket's fan group of ENG's poor record against Australia in the Ashes series. "If I was an England fan, with the Ashes record Eng has, I’d downplay the Ashes if anything,” Jaffer tweeted. Meanwhile, Mishra posted a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former captain, Nasser Hussain, with the caption, "Difference between #IndvsPak & Ashes."

If I was an England fan, with the Ashes record Eng has, I'd downplay the Ashes if anything 😅 #INDvPAK https://t.co/zqFbIyt2lv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 5, 2022

India vs Pakistan

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first at Dubai International Stadium. Batting first, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided India a solid start by scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. The duo scored 28 runs each before they were dismissed by Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf in consecutive overs. Virat Kohli scored his second fifty of the ongoing Asia Cup to help India post a competitive total.

Kohli scored 60 off 44 balls before he was run out by Asif Ali. Deepak Hooda scored 16 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant were dismissed for 13 and 14 runs, respectively. Ravi Bishnoi scored two boundaries in the final over to take India to 181/7 in 20 overs.

Pakistan chased down the target in with only one ball to spare to win the match by 5 wickets. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz played a crucial role with the bat for Pakistan before Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah completed the run chase. Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls, while Nawaz smashed 42 off just 20 deliveries. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah then scored 16 and 14 runs, respectively to help Pakistan win the match.

Image: WasimJaffer/AmitMishra/Insta/Shutterstock

