Wasim Jaffer Backs Mayank Agarwal To Be 'first Preference' To Open For India In Eng Tests

Former Team India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has backed Mayank Agarwal and said that he will be his 'first preference' to open the batting in the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting August 4.

Wasim Jaffer believes that Mayank Agarwal is a suitable replacement for young opener Shubman Gill who has been ruled out for eight weeks due to a shin injury.

Wasim Jaffer backs Mayank Agarwal

"It's a huge blow for Shubman Gill because somewhere as a youngster you look forward to playing in a series like this especially if it's an India-England series where you have an opportunity to make a name for yourself", said Wasim Jaffer while speaking on his official YouTube channel.

"I think it's a huge opportunity for Mayank Agarwal, and, KL Rahul especially Mayank Agarwal could be the first preference because his career has been very good till now. He had two not-so-impressive Test matches in Australia as a result of which he was dropped but I am sure he will be looking forward to this opportunity. This is a big series and that too a five-match series. It is kind of a 'make-or-break' series for the players and I am sure they will be looking forward to it", the ex-Mumbai batsman added.

"KL Rahul might also play his role somewhere in the middle-order if not an opener according to me. I reckon that this is an important series for India. We have not won a (Test) series in England since 2007/08 even though we came close during our last tour as well.

India tour of England

Coming back to cricketing action, after a heartbreaking loss in the ICC World Test Championship final at the hands of New Zealand last week, Virat Kohli & Co. will be looking to regroup as they look to make a statement against Joe Root's England team in a five-match Test series starting August 4.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

His team might have suffered a humiliating defeat in the WTC final, but now Virat Kohli & Co. would be hoping to bring their A-game in the five Tests that will also officially kick off the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The batting megastar had a dream English summer last year where he had scored 593 runs in 10 innings.

Kohli would not only be hoping to replicate the performance of 2018 but also be hoping to help Team India register a Test series win on English soil for the first time since the 2007/08 season.