Wasim Jaffer Compares Gareth Southgate To Chak De India's Kabir Khan After Euro 2020 Loss

After England's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy last night, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer compared English football manager Gareth Southgate to the renowned Bollywood film character Kabir Khan from the movie 'Chak de India!'. Southgate was compared to Kabir Khan by Jaffer because their storylines are very similar, with both seeking redemption after failing to score penalties during their playing days.

Chak De India! is inspired by the real life story of former women's hockey coach Mir Ranjan Negi.

Southgate had failed to score in the penalty shootout for England in Euro 1996, which cost his team a spot in the final as the Three Lions lost to Germany. Years later, Southgate found himself in a similar situation, this time as England's manager. England advanced to the penalty shootout after Italy equalised in the 67th minute and held off the Harry Kane-led side for another 50 minutes, including extra time. It was deja vu all over again for Southgate as England was knocked out in the penalty shootout.

In the film, the character Kabir Khan misses a match-defining penalty shootout while playing against arch-rival Pakistan in a World Cup match and years later tries to seek redemption by taking over as head coach of the Indian women's hockey team. After the match ends in a stalemate and a penalty shootout is enforced, Khan faces a similar deja vu as England's coach. However, unlike Southgate, Khan triumphs in the film, illustrating that movies are never true to life.

England vs Italy

After a 1-1 tie post 30 minutes of extra time, England lost 3-2 in the penalty shootout to Italy. Luke Shaw scored in the second minute to give England an early lead in the encounter. For the first half of the game, England's players managed to keep Italy at bay until Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the 67th minute. For the remainder of the game, both teams attempted to take the lead but were unable to put the ball inside the goal post. The match went to a penalty shootout, with Italy winning after England's Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all failed to score.

(Image Credit: WasimJaffer/AP)

