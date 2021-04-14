Wasim Jaffer Gets Annoyed With Fans On Social Media, Explains Reason With Witty Meme

Meme maker extraordinaire and former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to express his frustration with his 332.6k fans on the microblogging site on Tuesday. Since retiring from the game, Jaffer has forged a new identity as not only a batting coach of stellar repute but also as one of the wittiest and courageous cricketing minds on social media. Given to making his thoughts known by posting the most hilarious memes, the PBKS team 2021 batting coach has once again left fans in tears with his latest post.

Wasim Jaffer uses memes to vent his anger at fans

For his latest social media schtick, Punjab's batting coach Wasim Jaffer has taken to social media to post cryptic clues about who he thinks will be the standout players in the day's IPL matches. Beginning with Game 1, where he posted a picture of a flamingo, (later revealed to be Trent Boult doing his defensive batting stance), Wasim Jaffer has been entertaining fans with his convoluted theories on the potential game-changer of the match. For the last match, between MI and KKR, Jaffer's anagram Tweet was decoded by his now expert fans in mere minutes. In typical fashion, Jaffer's response to this was another meme promising that he would make things much more difficult from now on.

IPL 2021 points table

Currently in 3rd place on the IPL 2021 points table with one win from one game, the Punjab Kings will aim to improve their paltry net run rate of +0.200 as they go forward. Leading the pack as of now, are the Delhi Capitals, who have an impressive net run rate of +0.799 after their win over the Chennai Super Kings. In second place are the Mumbai Indians, who have two points from two games and an NRR of +0.225. Following the Punjab Kings in 4th and 5th place respectively, are the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, who also have two points each.

PBKS IPL 2021 schedule

After their riveting 4-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of the IPL 2021, the Punjab Kings will take on the Chennai Super Kings on April 15. Hoping to not take the match to the last ball this time, the team will aim for a more dominant win to keep their streak at the tournament and take their head to head against CSK to 10-14. Here is the full PBKS IPL 2021 schedule.

PBKS team 2021

KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfraz Khan, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Image Credits: Wasim Jaffer Instagram