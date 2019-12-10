Wasim Jaffer Dismissed For Shock Golden Duck In 150th Ranji Trophy Game

On Tuesday morning, Indian batting stalwart Wasim Jaffer walked out to bat in a record-setting 150th Ranji Trophy game, playing for Vidarbha against Andhra. However, Jaffer's stay at the crease was short-lived since on his very first ball, he was sent back by Andhra seamer CV Stephen. It bears noting that the batsman of Mumbai origin has the most number of runs in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Wasim Jaffer walks out for the 150th time

A 41-year-old Wasim Jaffer walked out to bat in yet another Ranji Trophy game, his 150th. Jaffer came in to bat after Vidarbha teammate KS Bharat was taken out by Andhra seamer CV Stephen. While Jaffer may have appreciated a good knock, he could not do much as Stephen removed him on the very first ball he faced.

Wasim Jaffer's domestic career is something that only a few can replicate. Jaffer has the most number of runs in the Ranji Trophy - 11,775 runs and 40 centuries. Until 2014/15, Wasim Jaffer gave his services to the Mumbai team but in 2015/16 season, he moved to Vidarbha. Vidarbha won the 2017/18 and 2018/19 Ranji Trophy titles.

Wasim Jaffer: One of the modern greats of Indian Cricket

Over the years, Wasim Jaffer's career took some very unconventional turns due to strong competition and bad timing. Jaffer has been one of the best batsmen in the country for a while now but he could not find himself a place in the Indian national team for a longer course of time. He has only played two ODI matches, being able to score only 10 runs in that time. In his Test stint with India, Jaffer was in and out of the team through the course of 8 years. He has played 31 Tests for India, scoring 1944 runs with a high score of 212 and five centuries. Jaffer played the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 to 2009. Despite his record, his performances in the domestic circuit have kept him relevant.

