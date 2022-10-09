Wasim Jaffer Has Cheeky Response To Criticism Of Stadiums In India After AUS Vs ENG T20I

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is well-known for his sharp social media commentary, has once again made headlines for his remarks regarding the shortened boundary in the ongoing T20I match between England and Australia. The boundary rope in the first T20I match between England and Australia has been significantly repositioned, Jaffer noted on his official Twitter account. Jaffer expressed his displeasure with the choice and hoped it wouldn't happen at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

AUS vs ENG 1st T20I: Jaffer's questions on Australian grounds

Australia is known for its huge cricket grounds, where it is particularly challenging for batters to hit boundaries. Jaffer's worry is justified because Australian officials could decide to move the boundary rope inwards to encourage more runs to be scored during the T20 World Cup. Jaffer's tweet has come in response to criticism of stadiums in India, where boundaries are comparatively shorter in most of the grounds. Here's what Jaffer wrote in his tweet.

"I see the boundary rope brought in significantly in the Aus v Eng T20I. I hope that's not the case during the WC. Big grounds, long boundaries is what makes cricket in Australia unique," Jaffer wrote in the caption of his post.

There was certain criticism levelled at the size of Indian cricket grounds recently. The third T20I in Indore was called out for shorter size of the boundaries.

Australia vs England, 1st T20I

As far as the ongoing 1st T20I between England and Australia is concerned, the home side won the toss and elected to field first at Perth Stadium. Batting first, England scored a mammoth 208/6 in 20 overs courtesy of some power-packed performances from captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. While Buttler scored 68 off just 32 balls, Hales smashed 84 off 51 deliveries. Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, and Chris Woakes also contributed with the bat for England as they scored 12, 10, and 13 runs, respectively.

Nathan Ellis picked a three-wicket haul for Australia, while Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, and Marcus Stoinis picked one wicket each to their names.

In the second innings, Australia has scored 158/4 in 14.4 overs with David Warner still intact at a score of 61 off 37 balls. Marcus Stoinis is the latest batter to be dismissed as he was sent back to the pavilion by Mark Wood for 35 off 15 balls. At the time of publishing this copy, Australia need 51 off 31 balls to win the game with four wickets in hand.

Image: Twitter/PunjabKings