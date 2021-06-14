Wasim Jaffer Has Comical 'Welcome' Meme For Michael Vaughan Over WTC Final Prediction

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer and former England captain Michael Vaughan's interactions on Twitter are extremely amusing. The two veterans, who are often found at loggerheads, never miss an opportunity to take shots at each other. On Sunday, Jaffer was at it once again as he trolled Vaughan for his prediction about the India vs New Zealand WTC Final.

Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan after he backs New Zealand to beat India in WTC Final

With the India vs New Zealand WTC Final just days away from getting underway, Vaughan took to Twitter and heaped praise on the Kiwis and lauded their performance after they defeated England 1-0 in the two-match Test series. The Englishman then went on to claim that he backs New Zealand to defeat India in the WTC Final 2021.

NZ are a high class team .. Read the situation with the Bat in hand,skilful with the ball & catch brilliantly .. Really fancy them to beat India next week .. #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 13, 2021

Vaughan's tweet didn't go down well with Indian fans much like most of his tweets. Jaffer was also not pleased with Vaughan's prediction as he trolled the former England skipper by using a famous meme from the Bollywood movie 'Welcome'. The meme read, "Tera kaam ho gaya, tu ja (your work is done, you can go)". The Indian veteran's reply to Vaughan left fans in splits.

As far as the series is concerned, New Zealand beat England by 8 wickets in the second Test at Edgbaston to clinch the two-match series 1-0. In doing so, the visitors became the first team to defeat England in a Test series at home since 2014. While the win has helped the Kiwis grab the top spot in ICC Test rankings, England have slipped a spot down and are placed fourth.

Meanwhile, India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the WTC Final 2021 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

