Wasim Jaffer Has Filmy Style Coded Message For Indian Batsmen To Excel In WTC Final

Former Test opener Wasim Jaffer has given a filmy gyaan to the Indian batsmen on how to tackle the lethal New Zealand bowling attack ahead of the inaugural edition of the ICC WTC final at Ageas Rosebowl in Southampton on Friday.

Wasim Jaffer has mentioned why Team India's famed batting line-up should not take their eyes off the ball against a world-class pace attack that includes the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, etc.

Wasim Jaffer's coded message for Indian batsmen

Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his out-of-the-box tweets made his debut on YouTube recently with a very important message for the Indian batsmen ahead of the WTC final where he has urged Virat Kohli & Co. to take inspiration from the police in old Bollywood movies.

''I have toured England twice with the Indian team. I have a coded message for our batsmen. Put into practice what our police in olden Bollywood movies was famous for while you bat over there (in England)'', said Wasim Jaffer.

Meanwhile, many fans successfully decoded Wasim Jaffer's message in the comments section by mentioning that the police always arrive late at the spot after an incident in old Bollywood movies.

What message is Wasim Jaffer trying to convey?

So what has the police of olden Bollywood movies got to do with this and what message is Wasim Jaffer trying to convey? The multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner wants the Indian batsmen to play late against the star-studded New Zealand pace battery in case the conditions assist seam and swing during the WTC final.

India, New Zealand announce 15-man squad for WTC final

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final, Team India on Tuesday announced the final 15-man squad for the historic event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared the 15 member squad that will participate in the first WTC Final against New Zealand. Notably, BCCI has sent a 20-man squad to the United Kingdom for the WTC Final and five-match Test series against England. While the core of the Test team remains intact, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal are amongst the notable absentees.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.