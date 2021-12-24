Wasim Jaffer Highlights Mistake From 2018, Reveals One Spot That 'is Must' In South Africa

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has highlighted a fundamental mistake Team India made in 2018 during their Tour of South Africa when they lost the three-match Test series 2-1.

The 43-year old believes that the team lost the series as they lacked a deep batting order, resulting in them scoring a 250+ score on just one occasion in six innings. The Virat Kohli led-side will hope to correct the wrongs from back then in the upcoming three-match India vs South Africa Test series, with the first game scheduled to start on Boxing Day.

Wasim Jaffer highlights critical mistake from 2018 IND vs SA series

Taking to his official Koo handle, Wasim Jaffer gave a thorough explanation of why Team India needs a deeper batting line-up against South Africa. He believes an 'extra batter is a 'must in SA' as India previously lost the series in 2018 despite picking up all 20 wickets in all three Test matches. As for the upcoming India vs South Africa series, Jaffer believes that the Virat Kohli-led side could opt for seven batters alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin as the four bowlers.

During India's last tour of South Africa, they lost two of the three-Test matches and scored more than 250 runs in just one of the six innings. The Proteas defeated the Virat Kohli-led side in the first Test match by 72 runs before registering a thumping 135 runs in the second Test to clinch the three-match series. India's only consolation came in the third Test that they won by 63 runs.

India vs South Africa squads

Team India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Temba Bavuma (VC), Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier